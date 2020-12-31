Left Menu
Tom Hanks displays 'horrible' bald haircut for 'Elvis' role

Hollywood star Tom Hanks briefly showed off his "horrible" new bald hairstyle, which he got for Baz Luhrmann's forthcoming 'Elvis' biopic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 13:04 IST
Tom Hanks (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Tom Hanks briefly showed off his "horrible" new bald hairstyle, which he got for Baz Luhrmann's forthcoming 'Elvis' biopic. According to Page Six, the 64-year-old star Hanks said on 'The Graham Norton Show', "Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to play Colonel Tom Parker," as he strategically hid his bald head off camera before briefly showing it.

"I just scared the children, I want to apologise," he said after putting his black baseball cap back on. As reported by Page Six, in Luhrmann's biopic, Hanks plays Parker, who was Elvis Presley's manager, while Austin Butler plays the late singer. The production, which is filming in Australia, was forced to shut down earlier this year when Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19.

Tons of commenters on the UK show's YouTube video wrote about Hanks' new haircut, with many comparing him to his animated train conductor character in 'The Polar Express.' (ANI)

