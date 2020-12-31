Tom Hanks displays 'horrible' bald haircut for 'Elvis' role
Hollywood star Tom Hanks briefly showed off his "horrible" new bald hairstyle, which he got for Baz Luhrmann's forthcoming 'Elvis' biopic.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 13:04 IST
Hollywood star Tom Hanks briefly showed off his "horrible" new bald hairstyle, which he got for Baz Luhrmann's forthcoming 'Elvis' biopic. According to Page Six, the 64-year-old star Hanks said on 'The Graham Norton Show', "Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to play Colonel Tom Parker," as he strategically hid his bald head off camera before briefly showing it.
"I just scared the children, I want to apologise," he said after putting his black baseball cap back on. As reported by Page Six, in Luhrmann's biopic, Hanks plays Parker, who was Elvis Presley's manager, while Austin Butler plays the late singer. The production, which is filming in Australia, was forced to shut down earlier this year when Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19.
Tons of commenters on the UK show's YouTube video wrote about Hanks' new haircut, with many comparing him to his animated train conductor character in 'The Polar Express.' (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parker
- Rita Wilson
- Tom Hanks
- YouTube
- Page Six
- Austin Butler
- Tom Parker
- Elvis
ALSO READ
Watch time jumped 45% in July 2020 vs same time last year: YouTube
YouTube faces complaints of lax approach on overseas election misinformation
YouTube faces complaints of lax approach on overseas election misinformation
Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World'
Entertainment News Roundup: Colorful 'Wonder Woman 1984' hits theaters, and living rooms, on Christmas; Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World' It's taken and more