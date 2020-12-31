Hema Malini wishes for 'healthy, happy and hopeful year' for everyone

Ahead of New Year 2021, veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday extended her heartfelt greetings to everyone. The Dream Girl took to Instagram to share a motion graphic of herself standing with New Year's party poopers bursting in the background.

She went on to compliment the caption with her wish for a "healthy, happy and hopeful year" for everyone. She also wished that the country fights coronavirus with their power and immunity and gets back to normal.

"As we are heading towards a new year, I pray to Almighty that we have a healthy, happy and hopeful year ahead," she wrote in the caption. "May we get back to our normal life and fight all viruses with our immunity and will power. Happy New Year to all my well wishers and fans. Happy 2021," she added. (ANI)