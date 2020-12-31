Left Menu
Eminent surgeon Raghu Ram finds place in Quen Elizabeth II's 2021 New Year's Honours list

Eminent surgeon and Padma Shri awardee Raghu Ram Pillarisetti has found a place in the prestigious Queen Elizabeth IIs 2021 New years Honours list.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:11 IST
Eminent surgeon and Padma Shri awardee Raghu Ram Pillarisetti has found a place in the prestigious Queen Elizabeth IIs 2021 New years Honours list. Instituted in 1917 by King George V, The Queens Honours are amongst the most prestigious awards worldwide.

This has been published in the 'London Gazette' the official publication of the Crown, according to a KIMS hospitals release on Thursday. At 54, Raghu Ram, Director, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Disease, has achieved the rare distinction of becoming one of the youngest Surgeons of Indian origin in over 100 years to be honoured by the Queen with an OBE Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

This is the second highest ranking Order of the British Empire award (excluding a knighthood/damehood) conferred in recognition of his outstanding services towards improving breast cancer care and surgical education in India and to UK/India relations, it said. The British Honours system aims to show gratitude publicly to those who have 'gone the extra mile' in their service and who stand out 'head and shoulders' above others in their distinction, it said.

''It felt surreal and was at loss for words when I was informed that Her Majesty, the Queen may graciously appoint me as an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.I am deeply grateful and incredibly humbled to accept this high honour conferred by Her Majesty, the Queen,'' Raghu Ram Pillarisetti said.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

