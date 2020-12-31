Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea holds New Year's Eve show despite COVID-19 restrictions

Crowds of partiers filled the main square in the North Korean capital Pyongyang on Thursday night to watch a concert and fireworks show marking the new year, state media showed, amid restrictions aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak. State television showed participants wearing face masks but standing close together as they waved glowing lights and balloons in Kim Il Sung Square.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:44 IST
N.Korea holds New Year's Eve show despite COVID-19 restrictions

Crowds of partiers filled the main square in the North Korean capital Pyongyang on Thursday night to watch a concert and fireworks show marking the new year, state media showed, amid restrictions aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak.

State television showed participants wearing face masks but standing close together as they waved glowing lights and balloons in Kim Il Sung Square. Performers - none of the them wearing protective masks - sang and danced on a stage decorated with a large, colourful "2021" sign. Costumes included traditional Korean "hanbok" dresses and sequined dance suits.

Giant snowmen characters clapped along as performers sang songs with patriotic refrains such as "glory to the general Kim Jong Un" and "I like my country the best". The event appeared to be smaller in scale than past years, said Colin Zwirko, a correspondent with Seoul-based NK News, which monitors North Korea.

"Definitely a much smaller event than last year, judging by the lowkey presentation and smaller crowd," he wrote on Twitter. North Korea has said it has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, though it has tested thousands of people, and the government has imposed near total border lockdowns and other strident measures to prevent an outbreak.

Officials in South Korea and the United States have cast doubt on the claim that North Korea has had no cases. In October, leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a military parade in Kim Il Sung Square featuring thousands of maskless soldiers.

The country is preparing this week to hold a huge congress of the ruling party amid growing crises caused by the coronavirus as well as international sanctions imposed over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme. State media have not announced a starting date for the event, but on Thursday news agency KCNA reported that delegates had begun arriving in Pyongyang.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US State Department calls for immediate release of HK activists sentenced

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called for the immediate release of 10 Hong Kong activists who were sentenced to between seven months and three years in jail by a Chinese court.The United States strongly condemns the Shenzhe...

TN reports 937 new COVID-19 cases, count of UK returnees testing positive goes up to 24

Tamil Nadu on Thursday clocked 937 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,18,014 while the toll mounted to 12,122 with 13 more deaths. United Kingdom returnees to the state testing positive for the virus increased to 24 with the addition...

British family doctors criticise change of plan on vaccine boosters

British doctors have said a government decision to delay giving a coronavirus vaccine booster shot to vulnerable patients who have already had a first dose will be distressing and disruptive, their trade union said on Thursday. The governme...

Islamic state claims responsibility for Wednesday's Syria bus attack

Islamic State on Thursday claimed responsibility for a bus attack in Syria the previous day, saying it had killed 40 Syrian army soldiers and badly wounded six others.The statement was carried by Islamic States Amaq news agency.Syrian state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020