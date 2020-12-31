Left Menu
RIL donates Rs 1.01 crore to Lord Balaji shrine on New Year eve

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:35 IST
The Reliance Industries Limitedmade an offering of Rs.1.01 crore at the famous hill shrineof Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here on the New Year eveon Thursday, an official said

After offering prayers at the ancient temple, companyrepresentative PMS Prasad handed over a demand draft for theamount to Additional Executive Officer of the TirumalaTirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine, A VDharma Reddy, the official told PTI

He requested that the fund be utilised for thedevelopment of TTDS-run Sri Venkateswara Bhakti (TV) Channel(SVBC), the temple official added.

