Karan Johar expresses gratitude as 2020 comes to an end

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday expressed gratitude to his family and friends as he extended new year's greetings to everyone. On Instagram, 'Student of The Year' filmmaker shared a monochrome picture of himself with his children.

He wrote a short note on how 2020 has not been an easy year and also acknowledged that he did learn many lessons. "I am grateful for my family and friends for always having my back...to everyone in my company who are my extended family and am eternally grateful for their love and loyalty," he wrote in the caption.

"Yes it wasn't an easy year but there were many lessons learnt and many steps taken...some ahead and some intentionally behind," he added. The 48-year-old actor said he believed that everyone has "resilience" to combat every obstacle.

"Believe we all have the resilience to combat every obstacle and always emerge victorious ....love you all from me and mine#happynewyear," he wrote. (ANI)

