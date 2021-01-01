Rapper MF Doom dies at 49

Left Menu
British rapper MF Doom has passed away at the age of 49, the musicians family said in a statement. The masked rapper, whose real name was Daniel Dumile, died on October 31. Hip hop artistes ScHoolboy Q and Q-Tip expressed their shock over Dooms demise. NOT DOOM HOMIE, ScHoolboy Q posted on Twitter.

01-01-2021
British rapper MF Doom has passed away at the age of 49, the musician's family said in a statement. The masked rapper, whose real name was Daniel Dumile, died on October 31. The statement, signed by Dumile's wife Jasmine, was issued by his record label, Rhymesayers. It did not reveal the cause of the rapper's death. MF Doom enjoyed a huge underground fan base courtesy his offbeat wordplay and comic-book persona.

In his over two decades long career, the rapper released six solo albums between 1999 and 2009 and five collaborative LPs between 2004 and 2018. Hip hop artistes ScHoolboy Q and Q-Tip expressed their shock over Doom's demise. ''Damn. NOT DOOM HOMIE,'' ScHoolboy Q posted on Twitter. ''RIP to another Giant your favorite MC’s MC .. MF DOOM!! crushing news,'' QTip wrote.

