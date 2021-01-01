Efforts on to nab man who illegally married minor girl in Hyd

Efforts were on to nab the 57- year old man who ''illegally'' married a minor girl here following a conspiracy allegedly hatched by her aunt, police said on Friday. Police teams were on the job to arrest the man, who hails from Kerala, and a probe was on, they said.

Six people who were involved in the ''illegal'' marriage of the 16-year old girl to the man were arrested on Thursday and the girl rescued, police said earlier. The man, who was absconding after the marriage, was also booked for sexually assaulting the girl, they said on Thursday.

The girl's aunty, who had to pay some debts, hatched a plan to marry off the girl to the man after taking more than Rs 2 lakh from him recently, police said. The aunty conspired along with her husband, son, two agents and a qazi (who are among the six arrested) and got the girl married by submitting false documents to the qazi, who ''illegally'' performed the marriage, a release from Hyderabad police said.

A cousin of the girl complained to police on December 28 following which the six were arrested. Efforts were on to nab other accused who were absconding, police said.

After the marriage, the man had allegedly raped the girl at a lodge here, they said. The girl was staying with the aunt as her mother had passed away and her father remained paralysed, police added.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI