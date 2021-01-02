Left Menu
Sushmita Sen shares 'hopeful' message for 2021

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, extended New Year wishes to fans on Saturday with a motivational message.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 13:00 IST
Sushmita Sen (Image Source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, extended New Year wishes to fans on Saturday with a motivational message. Looking forward to having love and kindness in 2021, the 'Aarya' actor instilled the essence of 'Hope' with her latest Instagram post.

The creative post shared by Sen sees the number 2021, recreated in a form that reads 'HOPE'. With the post, the 45-year-old actor wrote, "I love this!!! #hope & the year #2021. Happy New Year to all of us...May we move forward with gratitude, love, kindness & a deep sense of inclusion!!" Missing her fans, she added, "I have missed you guys...been busy with 'Family Reunions' I hope you & all your loved ones are healthy & well...loved you most definitely are!!! #duggadugga Kisses from Dubai! I love you guys!!!"

Meanwhile, on a professional note, Sushmita Sen made her comeback with the Indian crime drama web television series 'Aarya' for which she was honoured with the title 'Best Actor in drama series' by Filmfare OTT Awards. (ANI)

