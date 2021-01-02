Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rumer Willis celebrates four years of sobriety: So grateful

Actor Rumer Willis is celebrating four years of being sober and says she is grateful to have given her health and well-being a priority above any thing else.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:12 IST
Rumer Willis celebrates four years of sobriety: So grateful

Actor Rumer Willis is celebrating four years of being sober and says she is ''grateful'' to have given her health and well-being a priority above any thing else. The 32-year-old actor marked four years sober on Instagram with an inspiring message and a couple of selfies. ''4 Years Sober Today!!! So grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out. Especially this past year when so much has come up for not just myself but the world. ''I feel immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter hard or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side,'' she wrote. Willis said even though 2020 brought up many challenges, she chose to rise and that gave her the motivation to love her self. ''For anyone and everyone who is struggling or has a desire to get sober know that it is not a one size fits all process but it’s one day at a time. I don’t have all the answers, I know what has worked for me but always here to lend support or just listen,'' she added

The actor, daughter of Hollywood stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has been open about her journey of staying sober over the past several years. In July 2017 she shared on Instagram that she was six months sober.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai's senior squad for first time

Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was on Saturday picked in Mumbais senior team for the first time, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Thi...

MLA urges Centre to rescue Indians stranded on ships in China

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur has written to the External Affairs Minister, urging him to help 39 Indians, including many from Maharashtra, who are stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters for the last several months. Some of...

SA vs SL: Raynard van Tonder ruled out of second Test

Cricket South Africa CSA on Saturday confirmed that Raynard van Tonder has been released from the Proteas Test squad due to a fractured finger on the left hand. The injury took place during the teams practice session on Friday and as a resu...

Nitish condoles death of senior Cong leader Buta Singh

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday condoled the death of veteran Congress leader Buta Singh, who was the states governor when he formed his first majority government a decade and a half ago. In his condolence message, Kumar expre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021