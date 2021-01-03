Sonakshi Sinha to star in Shree Narayan Singh's 'Bulbul Tarang'

Left Menu
Actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to play the lead role in director Shree Narayan Singhs social-drama, tentatively titled Bulbul Tarang.

Representative image. Image Credit: Instagram (aslisona)

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to play the lead role in director Shree Narayan Singh's social-drama, tentatively titled ''Bulbul Tarang''. Like Singh's previous films ''Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'' (2017) and ''Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018)'', his upcoming directorial venture will also be inspired by a true incident.

''The film has Sonakshi in the lead. It also stars veteran actor Raj Babbar. Tahir Raj Bhasin is most likely to be part of the film too. It is a social drama set in the heartland of India. It is about an age-old custom,'' a source close to the film's team told PTI. This project marks the first collaboration between Singh and Sinha, who has acted in both massy entertainers as well as content-driven movies like ''Dabangg'' series, ''Lootera'', ''Akira'' and ''Mission Mangal''.

''Bulbul Tarang'' will go on floors in March-April, the insider said, adding it will have ''a straight-to-digital release.'' Sinha is looking forward to the release of ''Bhuj: The Pride of India'', also starring Ajay Devgn. The film is slated to be released worldwide on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Sinha is also making her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series, reportedly titled ''Fallen''. Directed by Reema Kagti, the web series also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah.

