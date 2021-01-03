Man sent to jail for trying to rape minor girl in UP

Left Menu
PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 03-01-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 17:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 65-year-old man has been booked for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl under Mohammadpur Painsa police station area here, police said on Sunday. According to police, the 7-year-old girl was alone in her house when the accused entered her house Saturday evening. He then attempted to sexually assault her. As the girl raised an alarm, neighbours reached the spot and caught the man. He was later handed over to the police.

Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi, Abhinandan said a case was registered against the man on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's family. The man was later sent to jail, he said.

