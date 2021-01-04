Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brian Urquhart, early leader of United Nations, dies at 101

But he was best known for creating and directing UN peacekeeping operations in war zones around the world.Urquhart called peacekeeping forces an army without an enemy and decided they should wear blue helmets to distinguish them from combatants.

PTI | Tyringham | Updated: 04-01-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 02:42 IST
Brian Urquhart, early leader of United Nations, dies at 101

British diplomat Brian Urquhart, an early leader of the United Nations who played a central role in developing the UN practice of peacekeeping, has died, according to his family. He was 101. Urquhart's son, Thomas, confirmed he died at his home in Tyringham, Massachusetts, on Saturday but didn't provide a specific cause, the New York Times reported.

Urquhart, born in Bridport, England in 1919, served in British military and intelligence during World War II before becoming the second official hired by the UN after its formation in 1945. He went on to be a principal adviser to the first five UN secretary-generals. Urquhart worked for the commission that set up the United Nations Secretariat in 1945, arranged the General Assembly's first meeting in London and settled on New York City as the UN's permanent home. But he was best known for creating and directing UN peacekeeping operations in war zones around the world.

Urquhart called peacekeeping forces an army without an enemy and decided they should wear blue helmets to distinguish them from combatants. He said they should enter a war zone only with broad political support, with the goal of ending hostilities and facilitating negotiations. Before he retired in 1986, Urquhart had directed 13 peacekeeping operations, recruited a force of 10,000 troops from 23 countries and established peacekeeping as one of the UN's most visible and politically popular functions. The UN peacekeeping forces won the 1988 Nobel Peace Prize.

Urquhart served 12 years as the UN's No. 2 official, succeeding Ralph J. Bunche as under secretary general for political affairs in 1974. Urquhart joined the Ford Foundation after he retired and wrote books and frequent commentaries for The New York Review of Books and other publications. His books include a 1987 autobiography, ''A Life in Peace and War,'' as well as books on United Nations leaders and operations.

He is survived by his wife, his five children, a stepson, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren..

TRENDING

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In recorded call, Trump pressures Georgia official to change election results - media

U.S. President Donald Trump pressured Georgias top election official to find enough votes to overturn his defeat in the southern state, according to a recording of the hour-long call released by U.S. media on Sunday. The Saturday call was t...

Brazil reports 17,341 new coronavirus cases, 293 more deaths

Brazil recorded 17,341 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 293 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.Brazil has registered more than 7.7 million cases of the virus since th...

NBA-Clippers staffers in quarantine under COVID-19 protocols

A number of staff members for the Los Angeles Clippers are in quarantine in accordance with National Basketball Association NBA COVID-19 protocols, the team said on Sunday. Seven support staff were being held in Salt Lake City, Utah, withou...

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend OMINOUS SIGNS AS MAN CITY START TO CLICKSixteen sublime minutes at Stamford Bridge on Sunday were enough for Manchester City to prove they are still a major player in the title race this season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021