'Vikings' actor Alexander Ludwig, fiancee Lauren Dear get married

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah in presence of an officiant, a photographer and their dog Yam as their witnessThe Vikings actor shared the wedding news on Instagram. laurendear, Ludwig captioned a photograph from the ceremonyWe decided to elope.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:38 IST
Actor Alexander Ludwig has tied the knot with fiancee Lauren Dear. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah in presence of an officiant, a photographer and their dog Yam as their witness

The ''Vikings'' actor shared the wedding news on Instagram. ''My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything. @laurendear,'' Ludwig captioned a photograph from the ceremony

''We decided to elope. ''It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife,'' he added. Dear also posted the same picture on her Instagram account. The couple went public with their relationship in July last year, and announced their engagement in November.

