'Jeopardy': Alex Trebek's final five episodes to air this week

Late 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek's final five episodes that were taped by the beloved longtime host of the show will go on air starting Monday (local time). Trebek, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in November, will be honoured during the showing of his final episode Friday with "a special tribute to the life and work of the man who captained America's Favorite Quiz Show with skill, style, and sophistication for 36+ years," according to a statement from 'Jeopardy!' producer Sony Pictures Television, reported The New York Post.

Trebek's final episodes were originally slated to air during the week of Christmas, but producers pushed the showtimes back because they said the holidays might be too chaotic for viewers to tune in. As reported by The New York Post, the Canadian-American game-show host announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019 but powered through to tape episodes for the 2020-21 season before passing away at the age of 80.

Producers say he did not know that what ended up being his final show would in fact be his last. As per The New York Post, 'Jeopardy!' will continue airing new episodes starting January 11 with guest host and USD 4,370,700 lifetime show winner Ken Jennings at the helm.

To replace Trebek, the show has not named a new permanent host, but bookmakers are already taking bets on his successor, with Jennings, George Stephanopoulos, LeVar Burton, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Pat Sajak among the frontrunners. (ANI)