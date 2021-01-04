Left Menu
Argentine filmmaker Pablo Cesar to head 51st IFFI's international jury

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India IFFI on Monday announced its international jury headed by celebrated Argentine filmmaker Pablo Cesar.

Updated: 04-01-2021 19:20 IST
The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday announced its international jury headed by celebrated Argentine filmmaker Pablo Cesar. Ceasar is known for his contribution to African cinema with critically acclaimed films, ''Equinox, the Garden of the Roses'', ''Los dioses de agua'' and ''Aphrodite, the Garden of the Perfumes'', to his credit. Other jury members are -- Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage, Austria's Abu Bakr Shawky, Indian director Priyadarshan and Bangladesh's Rubaiyat Hossain

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the pandemic.

