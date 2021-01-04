Left Menu
City-based doc comes out with Covid hygiene practices in Braille format

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:16 IST
For the benefit of the visuallyimpaired, a city-based doctor has launched COVID-19 personalhygiene practices in Braille format

Dr T S Chandrasekar, Founder and managing Trustee ofMedIndia Charitable Trust --a unit of MedIndia Hospitals anda Padmashree recipient, has launched Covid-19 related personalhygiene practices in Braille format, in Tamil and English,according to a release here

Braille charts on covid are likely to have more impactfulawareness for inculcating the habit of wearing face masks,social distancing and maintaining hand hygiene through use ofhand sanitizer, washing hands with soap, not touching the faceand covering the face while sneezing and coughing, the releaseadded.

