Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arbaaz Khan, Sohail and son booked for violating COVID-19 norm

Sohail Khan also told BMC officials that they had booked rooms in a five-star hotel in Bandra for quarantine stay, but decided to go home after their tests at the Mumbai airport confirmed that they were not infected with coronavirus, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:27 IST
Arbaaz Khan, Sohail and son booked for violating COVID-19 norm
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Actor brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and the latter's son Nirvaan Khan, were booked by the Mumbai Police on Monday for allegedly violating the COVID-19 institutional quarantine norms, civic and police officials said. The Khan trio was asked to stay at a hotel in suburban Bandra after they returned to Mumbai from the UAE in the penultimate week of December last year as per guidelines, but they went to their homes instead, a civic official said.

The case was registered against them under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, a Khar police station official said. As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), passengers returning from counties in Europe and the Middle East must stay in institutional quarantine for seven days in view of the detection of the new strain of coronavirus in the UK.

In his statement submitted in Khar police station in Mumbai, Dr Sanjay Funde, a medical officer of H/West ward, said that he received information on Monday that Arbaaz, Sohail and Nirvaan had returned from Dubai but didn't go to institutional quarantine. Dr Funde and Bandra police officials then reached Sohail Khan's residence on Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra.

They were told by Sohail Khan that he and Arbaaz Khan had returned from Dubai on December 25 while Nirvaan Khan flew back on December 30, a police official said quoting Dr Funde's statement. Sohail Khan also told BMC officials that they had booked rooms in a five-star hotel in Bandra for quarantine stay, but decided to go home after their tests at the Mumbai airport confirmed that they were not infected with coronavirus, the official said. PTI KK/ZA NSK NSK

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany mulls delaying second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Denmark approves delay

Germany was weighing on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark appro...

Have nothing to hide, truth will prevail: Vadra after IT dept records his statement in property case

After Income Tax Department recorded his statement in connection with Benami property case, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that he has nothing to hide and the truth will prevail. There...

Noida: GIMS, Sharda Hospital among six centres for COVID vaccination dry run on Tuesday

The state-run GIMS and privately-operated Sharda Hospital are among the six institutes which will have a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, according to officials. The dry run which ...

Uganda Airlines to extend destinations around the world

Uganda Airlines is all ready to extend its routes to London, Dubai, Mumbai, and Guangzhou, with the announcement on Twitter, according to a report by News Vision.The country received the first Airbus A330neo aircraft last month in December ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021