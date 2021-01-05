Kapil Sharma to make Netflix debut
PTI RDS RDSPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 11:02 IST
Popular comic and TV show host Kapil Sharma is heading to Netflix for his digital debut. Though it is unclear whether the project is a comedy special, series or film, it will premiere on the streamer in 2021 across 190 countries. Sharma said he is looking forward to his first-ever association with Netflix. ''2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity,'' the 39-year-old comic said in a statement.
''I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn't have their number,'' he quipped. Sharma said the project is close to his heart, adding ''I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.''
