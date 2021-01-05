Alia, Katrina, others extend birthday greetings to Deepika Padukone
As the 'Mastani' of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, turned 35 on Tuesday, several Bollywood actors, including Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, extended warm wishes to her.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:32 IST
As the 'Mastani' of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, turned 35 on Tuesday, several Bollywood actors, including Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, extended warm wishes to her. Bhatt posted a monochrome close-up shot of the 'Om Shanti Om' star and termed her an "inspiration".
"Happy Birthday DP! You are, and you will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here's to many many more random adventures together.....Love You," she wrote along with the picture. Katrina Kaif also hopped on to her Instagram stories and posted a stunning picture of the birthday girl.
"Happy happy happiest birthday to u @deepikapadukone Wishing u all the peace, love, and joy life has to offer," Kaif wrote along with the picture. Southern star Prabhas also extended birthday greetings to Padukone who will be starring opposite him for Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi flick, which also marks Prabhas' 21st film.
"Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous Superstar @deepikapadukone," he wrote along with a picture of Padukone that he shared on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Deepika. Have a splendid one," read Anushka Sharma's wish for the 'Piku' actor.
Actor turned filmmaker Renuka Sahane took to Twitter to wish Padukone on her 35th birthday. "Wish you a very happy birthday and a year full of abundant love, joy and success @deepikapadukone," Sahane tweeted along with a picture of herself and the 'Padmaavat' actor.
Born to the renowned Badminton player Prakash Padukone, Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om', which was a success. The dimple queen has also delivered several other successful films like 'Love Aaj Kal,' 'Cocktail,' 'Bajirao Mastani,' 'and Piku'. (ANI)
