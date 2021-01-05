Tiffany Haddish to star in sci-fi pic 'Landscape With Invisible Hand'
Actor-comic Tiffany Haddish is in final negotiations to star in the big screen adaptation of Landscape With Invisible Hand. Plan B and Annapurna Pictures landed the rights of the book in 2017, developed together and brought the project to MGM Studios.Haddishs breakthrough role came with the comedy film, Girls Trip, released in 2017.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 13:19 IST
Actor-comic Tiffany Haddish is in final negotiations to star in the big screen adaptation of ''Landscape With Invisible Hand''. The film is based on National Book Award winner MT Anderson's novel of the same name, reported Deadline.
Cory Finley, director of the Emmy-winning feature drama ''Bad Education'', is writing and helming the sci-fi picture. ''Landscape with Invisible Hand'' depicts a near future in which an alien species known as the Vuvv has taken over Earth. Plan B and Annapurna Pictures landed the rights of the book in 2017, developed together and brought the project to MGM Studios.
Haddish's breakthrough role came with the comedy film, ''Girls Trip'', released in 2017. She has earned an Emmy as a guest host on ''Saturday Night Live'' and her Netflix special ''Black Mitzvah'' received Emmy and Grammy nominations as well..
ALSO READ
EU-UK trade talks slog on past another Brexit deadline
U.S. Congress to vote on $900 billion coronavirus package as funding deadline looms
U.S. House begins debate on $900 billion coronavirus package as funding deadline looms
$900 billion coronavirus bill clears hurdle in U.S. Congress as deadline looms
Israel set for snap election as budget deadline nears