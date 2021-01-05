Left Menu
Development News Edition

James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel resume remote late-night filming amid LA COVID-19 spike

James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel have once again started remote filming for their nightly shows 'The Late Late Show,' and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' respectively amid the surging COVID-19 numbers in Los Angeles County.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 13:52 IST
James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel resume remote late-night filming amid LA COVID-19 spike
Jimmy Kimmel (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel have once again started remote filming for their nightly shows 'The Late Late Show,' and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' respectively amid the surging COVID-19 numbers in Los Angeles County. "With Los Angeles back on lockdown, we're once again taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden's garage until it's safe to return to our studio," tweeted 'The Late Late Show.'

According to Variety, while Corden is setting up shop in his garage, Kimmel's late-night talk show will be filming remotely from his home -- instead of his usual digs at the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. -- for the first two weeks of the year. Most of the major studios have extended their production hiatus with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Although over two dozen TV shows from Warner Bros. TV, Sony Pictures Television, CBS TV Studios, Universal TV and Walt Disney's 20th Television and ABC Signature are currently scheduled to return into gear in mid-January, a continuing surge may alter those plans. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Buoyant German retail sales, jobs data belie broader COVID gloom

German retail sales rose in November and jobless numbers fell last month, against forecasts that both readings would worsen, suggesting parts of Europes largest economy have weathered the impact of the coronavirus unexpectedly well.Retail s...

Goyal launches portal to promote railways' freight business

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched an exclusive portal to promote and develop the railways freight business on Tuesday. The Indian Railways freight business development portal will act as a one-stop, single-window solution for all the n...

QUOTES-UK goes into COVID-19 lockdown - at what cost?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown late on Monday saying the highly contagious new coronavirus variant first identified in Britain was spreading so fast it risked overwhelming the health service. Britain announced on Tuesda...

Sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students: Delhi govt to schools

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students and about its legal consequences. Schools have also been asked to ensure that no student who is unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021