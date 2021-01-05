Robin Thickie to release first album in six years

Singer Robin Thickie has announced that he will be releasing his first full-length album in six years, ''On Earth, and in Heaven'', on February 12. According to Billboard, the album will be Thicke's maiden project under his new partnership between Lucky Music and Empire. The record is dedicated to those the musician has lost and the people in his life who ''made'' him who he is, including his late father, Alan Thicke, who passed away in 2016.

''I feel like I’m finally the person I set out to be. I’m able to laugh at anything, which I’ve realized is the greatest superpower. I’ve fully embraced it, and nothing has been better for my soul. ''When I saw the phrase 'On Earth, and in Heaven', I realized that’s what I’m singing about: the people who aren’t here and the people who are here that made me who I am. This music is the sunshine coming out after the rain,'' Thickie said in a statement.

The singer's last studio album was 2014's 'Paula', which was a tribute to his then-estranged wife Paula Patton..