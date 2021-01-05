Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emma Stone pregnant, expecting first child with husband Dave McCary

American actor Emma Stone and Dave McCary are expecting their first child.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:10 IST
Emma Stone pregnant, expecting first child with husband Dave McCary
Emma Stone (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Emma Stone and Dave McCary are expecting their first child. According to Page Six, the Oscar-winning actor was spotted cradling her baby bump in new photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The couple has not confirmed the news themselves, but the 32-year-old star Stone was walking around Los Angeles on December 30 with a pal and her growing bump. She kept it casual in a plain black shirt, black leggings, and sneakers. In September, Page Six reported the couple had quietly tied the knot amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Before the pandemic thwarted their plans, the couple were set to marry on March 14 in Los Angeles. As we previously reported, invitees knew when the nuptials would be, but the location was being kept under wraps until the last minute. The 'La La Land' actor first met the 35-year-old former 'Saturday Night Live' segment director McCary in 2016 when she hosted the show. They announced their engagement in December 2019 via social media. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Central African Republic: Respect final results of the election, urge UN, partners

It will be up to the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic to proclaim the final results and to all political actors to respect the decisions of the Court, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operation...

Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute declare truce, pledge for smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

A day after Bharat Biotech slammed Serum Institute of Indias CEO Adar Poonawalla for his water comment about some COVID-19 vaccines, both the vaccine makers on Tuesday jointly pledged for a smooth roll out of the antidote in the country and...

Active COVID-19 cases in India less than 2.5 lakh and declining: Health secretary

Indias active COVID-19 cases are less than 2.5 lakhs and are continuing to fall which has led to a decline in the overall burden on the health delivery structure, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday. The active cases in th...

Lanka to finalise agreement to secure COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX

Sri Lanka is all set to finalise an agreement to secure COVID-19 vaccine via the United Nations-backed COVAX facility, which subsidises the shots for 92 low and middle income countries. The COVAX or COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access programme ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021