Bulandshahr constable kills self by hanging from fan, suicide note found
A police constable killed himself Tuesday by hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room here, leaving behind a purported suicide note in which he has claimed he was mentally tortured by a woman, police said. In his five-page suicide note, Kumar, who is married with two children, mentioned being mentally tortured by a woman over an illicit relationship, the SSP said.PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:45 IST
A police constable killed himself Tuesday by hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room here, leaving behind a purported suicide note in which he has claimed he was ''mentally tortured'' by a woman, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Sunil Kumar was posted as a Munshi at Khurja Dehat Police station and the said hotel falls under the Kotwali Dehat Police station limits. In his five-page suicide note, Kumar, who is married with two children, mentioned being ''mentally tortured'' by a woman over an ''illicit relationship'', the SSP said. However, the SSP did not make it clear whether the constable was in a relationship with that woman or some other.
The constable's family -- also comprising his five-year-old daughter and one-year-old son -- lives in Police Line and he had a cordial relation with them, the SSP said. The SSP said a case will be registered on the basis of the suicide note.
