Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulandshahr constable kills self by hanging from fan, suicide note found

A police constable killed himself Tuesday by hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room here, leaving behind a purported suicide note in which he has claimed he was mentally tortured by a woman, police said. In his five-page suicide note, Kumar, who is married with two children, mentioned being mentally tortured by a woman over an illicit relationship, the SSP said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:45 IST
Bulandshahr constable kills self by hanging from fan, suicide note found

A police constable killed himself Tuesday by hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room here, leaving behind a purported suicide note in which he has claimed he was ''mentally tortured'' by a woman, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Sunil Kumar was posted as a Munshi at Khurja Dehat Police station and the said hotel falls under the Kotwali Dehat Police station limits. In his five-page suicide note, Kumar, who is married with two children, mentioned being ''mentally tortured'' by a woman over an ''illicit relationship'', the SSP said. However, the SSP did not make it clear whether the constable was in a relationship with that woman or some other.

The constable's family -- also comprising his five-year-old daughter and one-year-old son -- lives in Police Line and he had a cordial relation with them, the SSP said. The SSP said a case will be registered on the basis of the suicide note.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK COVID-19 daily reported cases pass 60,000 for the first time

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases in daily figures for the first time on Tuesday as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the virus.The news is another reminder of the severity...

France cranks up vaccine rollout to deliver shots faster

France is stepping up its COVID-19 vaccine rollout by widening further its first target group to include more health workers and simplifying a cumbersome process to deliver jabs more quickly, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday. F...

Health ministry ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in around a week

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is prepared to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within about a week, but a final decision on the launch date is yet to be taken. At a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said healthcar...

India, US have frictions, frustrations on trade front, lot of scope to expand flow of goods, services: Kenneth Juster

There is plenty of scope to expand the flow of goods and services between India and US to reach the full potential of the economic relationship, US Ambassador Kenneth Juster said on Tuesday and noted that there are frictions and frustration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021