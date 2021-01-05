Left Menu
Shoojit Sircar wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday, along with advance wishes for Irrfan Khan

Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar wished Deepika Padukone 'Happy Birthday' on Tuesday, and also shared advance wishes for the late actor Irrfan Khan in the same post.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:34 IST
A behind the scene picture of 'Piku' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar wished Deepika Padukone 'Happy Birthday' on Tuesday, and also shared advance wishes for the late actor Irrfan Khan in the same post. The 'Piku' director took to his Instagram on Tuesday and wished Deepika Padukone on the occasion of her birthday. In the same post, he also wished the late actor Irrfan Khan in advance, whose first birthday will fall on January 7, after his demise in April last year.

In the caption of the post, Shoojit wrote, "Happy birthday and warm wishes & joy @deepikapadukone And advance Happy Birthday wishes to dear Irfaan. @irrfan (Behind the scene pic from Piku)," along with a behind-the-scenes still of the film. Irrfan, who was battling cancer, succumbed to a colon infection at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020.

Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku' starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan in the lead and released in 2015. The film received positive reviews from both the critics as well as the audience. Deepika won her second Filmfare Award for Best Actress category for her role in the movie. (ANI)

