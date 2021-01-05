Marty Jannetty says he got offered to do porn films with Mia Khalifa

The former professional wrestler Marty Jannetty claims on social media that he received offered from Mia Khalifa to work in two different adult movies with her. The WWF Wrestling Challenge star Marty Jannetty posted his message on his Facebook account. He posted two pictures of Mia Khalifa and wrote a caption "The is a crazy…porn."

"They just called me again..from what they said(and I won't say Erotica) Mia Khalifa is a big fan so has already said yes..2 movie deal..$200 thaw.. What would u do?" wrote Marty Jannetty.

Ones Marty Jannetty confessed on Facebook that at his young age he had murdered a man. Now he claims he received proposal to work in adult movies with Mia Khalifa.

However, Mia Khalifa has not worked in adult films since she quitted the porn industry in 2015. She left due to her mental distress after her performance. She was in the porn industry just for 3 months at the age of 21. She is now 27.

After working 3 months as a porn star, Mia Khalifa worked as a paralegal and bookkeeper in Miami. Additionally, she shifted her career as a sports commentator, social media personality, and webcam model. She runs a YouTube channel and Twitch (live streaming service platform). She also sells photo shoots and videos on different social media websites.

Mia Khalifa has a guest appearance in the comedy-drama series Ramy, which premiered on April 19, 2019, on Hulu. She was married to her school boyfriend in February 2011. After her divorce in 2016, she married a Swedish chef named Robert Sandberg in June 2020. The ceremony is postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.