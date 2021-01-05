Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gwyneth Paltrow says son Moses Martin struggling the most in family amid lockdown

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow during Monday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', talked about staying at home with her loved ones and shared why her 14-year-old son Moses Martin is the one in the family who's "having the hardest time with it".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:47 IST
Gwyneth Paltrow says son Moses Martin struggling the most in family amid lockdown
Jimmy Kimmel and Gwyenth Paltrow (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow during Monday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', talked about staying at home with her loved ones and shared why her 14-year-old son Moses Martin is the one in the family who's "having the hardest time with it". According to E!News, the 'Iron Man' star said on the talk show, "What's great is that he's a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of, just like, solo, outside, exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that."

The Oscar winner added, "But I think it's very hard to be 14. And you know, as all the parents who are watching your show know, it's tough on the ones, you know, that are still in kind of, like, the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed." The 'Sliding Doors' star then compared her son's experience to his older sister Apple Martin's, "Like, my daughter is 16. She kind of, like, knows who she is. She's got her friends, and my son would have started high school in September. And I think it's hard socially."

Overall, the Goop founder noted she's "been so amazed how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they've been." As she put it, "Hats off to all these kids around the world who are just getting through it."

As reported by E!News, Paltrow shares her two children with her ex-husband Chris Martin. They announced they were consciously uncoupling in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2016. Still, they have continued to co-parent the kids, enjoying everything from holidays and birthdays to family vacations and outings together. Although, it isn't always easy. In September 2020, Paltrow said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', "Chris and I committed to putting them first and that's harder than it looks," she added.

"Because some days, you really don't want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from. But if you're committed to having family dinner, then you do it." "And you take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug, and you make a joke, and you just recommit to this new relationship that you're trying to foster."

E!News reported that Paltrow remarried in 2018, wedding Brad Falchuk. Martin has also been in a relationship with Dakota Johnson for years. And while Paltrow and Martin are no longer a couple, they're still a family. "That's how it will be forever. Some days it's not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days. But I think it's driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and really what's best for them," she told Barrymore. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO ''disappointed'' at Chinese delays letting experts in

The head of the World Health Organization said Tuesday that he is disappointed that Chinese officials havent finalized permissions for the arrival of team of experts into China to examine origins of COVID-19Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a ...

Firmly opposed to use of chemical weapons, terrorist groups have taken advantage of conflict in Syria: India at UNSC

India remains concerned about the possibility of chemical weapons falling into the hands of terrorist organizations and individuals, Indias Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said on Tuesday. Speaking at UNSC meeting on Syria C...

Mumbai: No post facto CRZ clearance for Adarsh society

The post facto coastal regulation zone CRZ clearance and regularization of construction sought by members of the controversial Adarsh housing society in Colaba in south Mumbai has been rejected by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Aut...

Accord towards ending Gulf dispute result of Qatar's 'brave resistance' -Iran's Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday an agreement towards ending a dispute between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and its allies was the result of Qatars brave resistance to pressure and extortion.Congratulations to Qatar f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021