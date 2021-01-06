Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14, Recording Academy says

The Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS said in a joint statement that the ceremony to present the highest honors in the music industry had been delayed after talks with health experts and musicians. “After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021," the statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 05:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 05:20 IST
Grammy Awards postponed to March 14, Recording Academy says

The Grammy Awards ceremony due to take place on Jan. 31 has been rescheduled to March 14 because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, organizers said on Tuesday. The Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS said in a joint statement that the ceremony to present the highest honors in the music industry had been delayed after talks with health experts and musicians.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021," the statement said. "The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do," it added.

The postponement was earlier reported by Rolling Stone magazine and Variety and the Recording Academy had told its members in a memo that the new date would be March 21. Los Angeles is experiencing a spike in coronavirus deaths and hospital admissions. Gyms, hair salons and restaurants have been shut down and residents urged to stay at home as much as possible.

Beyonce leads nominations for this year's Grammys with nine nods in a November announcement that was overshadowed by a stunning snub for Canadian musician The Weeknd. The Recording Academy had not announced who would be performing at the show, which is usually a three-hour mixture of live performances by top international musicians and speeches by winners.

Organizers of the annual Oscars ceremony last year moved the 2021 presentation to April from late February because of the pandemic, while this year's Golden Globes ceremony was moved to Feb. 28 from its usual early January date. Other major awards shows, including television's Emmys and the MTV Video Music Awards, went ahead last fall with a mix of live, pre-recorded and socially distanced appearances by celebrities but without an audience.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Exit poll suggests tight races in Georgia with Biden's agenda, Senate control at stake

Exit poll data on Tuesday suggested extremely tight contests were unfolding in two U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will decide which party controls the chamber and the possible fate of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens legislative age...

Vietnam jails journalists for 'propaganda' critical of state

A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced three freelance journalists known for their criticism of government to between 11 and 15 years in prison, after finding them guilty of spreading anti-state propaganda.Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy ...

Brazil defaults on BRICS bank agreement after Congress blocks payment

Brazils economy ministry on Tuesday said it had defaulted on its penultimate capital installment to the New Development Bank NDB because the payment had not been authorized by Congress. The NBD was established by Brazil, Russia, India, Chin...

China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 5, down from 33 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement nine of the new cases were imported infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021