Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Harry Potter' actor Jessie Cave says her baby has COVID-19

Actor Jessie Cave, best known for playing Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, has revealed that her two-month-old baby boy is doing well after he tested positive for coronavirus. The actor, who welcomed her third child with musician-boyfriend Alfie Brown in October 2020, said she didnt want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:15 IST
'Harry Potter' actor Jessie Cave says her baby has COVID-19

Actor Jessie Cave, best known for playing Lavender Brown in ''Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince'', has revealed that her two-month-old baby boy is ''doing well'' after he tested positive for coronavirus. The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news and posted an image of her child in a hospital room, alongside a laptop playing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech announcing a new lockdown in the UK.

''I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is COVID positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks,'' Cave wrote. The actor, who welcomed her third child with musician-boyfriend Alfie Brown in October 2020, said she didn't want to be back in a hospital ''so soon after his traumatic birth''. The baby was place in the neonatal unit soon after he arrived.

Cave then thanked the National Health Service (NHS), the publicly funded healthcare system of the UK, for its efforts amid the pandemic. ''Once again I'm in awe of nurses and doctors,'' she said. On Tuesday, Johnson imposed a new stay-at-home lockdown until at least mid-February to battle through the ''critical moment'' in the pandemic, which has been exacerbated due to a new highly transmissible variant of the deadly virus.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy considering extending COVID-19 emergency until July 31 - paper

Italy is considering extending until July 31 this year its state of emergency over the COVID-19 crisis, Il Messaggeroa national newspaper said on Wednesday. The emergency, set to expire at the end of January, gives the government greater po...

UN officials condemn killing of Hazaras in Pakistan's Mach coalfield

United Nations UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and United Nations General Assembly UNGA President Volkan Bozkir on Tuesday criticised Pakistan for the killing of 11 Hazaras in Mach coalfield, reported Dawn. The secretary-general stron...

Indonesia police say kill two militants linked to Philippine church bombs

A counter-terrorism unit raiding a militant hideout in central Indonesia on Wednesday killed two men suspected by police of involvement in twin bombings at a Philippine church in 2019 that killed more than 20 people. Police said in a statem...

SC agrees to examine controversial state laws of UP, Uttarakhand on religious conversions due to interfaith marriage.

SC agrees to examine controversial state laws of UP, Uttarakhand on religious conversions due to interfaith marriage....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021