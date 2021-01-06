Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA pays tribute to musician Ntate Kori Moraba after passing away

“Ntate Moraba's passing marks the end of an era which created timeless memories that we will forever cherish,” the department said on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:33 IST
SA pays tribute to musician Ntate Kori Moraba after passing away
The musician passed away in the early hours on Sunday at a Pretoria hospital after being hospitalised for two weeks. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has paid tribute to Iconic Setswana contemporary musician, Ntate Kori Moraba who released the classic wedding song "Tswang Tswang Tswang" 50 years ago.

"Ntate Moraba's passing marks the end of an era which created timeless memories that we will forever cherish," the department said on Tuesday.

The musician passed away in the early hours on Sunday at a Pretoria hospital after being hospitalised for two weeks.

He was one of many artists who kept many South Africans entertained during the days of Apartheid. His wedding and love songs in African languages became instant hits.

"His song "Tswang-tswang-tswang" remains a song of choice at many weddings. He has indeed left an ineradicable mark in the music industry.

"Ntate Moraba was a versatile musician. He broke into the music industry in the late 60s and got his big break in the 70s when he joined the band, The Minerals as a lead singer," the department said.

The Department has conveyed its condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and the sector at large.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers

New Mexicos attorney general is accusing a company that recruits immigrant teachers from the Philippines to work at public schools of charging exorbitant fees and using deceptive financial tactics, according to a lawsuit announced Tuesday. ...

Lil Nas X releases children's book

Rapper Lil Nas X has launched a picture book, titled C is for Country, that will take the readers from ages three to seven on an alphabetical journeyThe Grammy winner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, officially released the book on T...

UP shoe shopkeeper taken into police custody for selling shoe with caste name

A shoe seller in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh was taken into police custody after a group of people objected to the caste-name Thakur etched on the soles of shoes he was selling. He was later allowed released. We had received information that...

Maha: Three held for abusing returning officer in Bhiwandi

Three persons, including a Shiv Sena candidate, were arrested for allegedly abusing a returning officer of the upcoming gram panchayat elections in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Sena candidate Devram Shankar Gulvi a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021