The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Viewers to be amused with psychedelic journey, spiritualism

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is obviously a highly anticipated among the adult animated web television series. However, Netflix is yet to renew the second season. The series lovers believe it will get a greenlight sooner than later.

Duncan Trussell, The Midnight Gospel's co-creator is hopeful that Season 2 would surely be renewed. He opined during a conversation with Deadline, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

The imminent Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration etc. It will reportedly take the viewers into a deep cosmic journey and produce more importance to psychedelic journey. The show was reportedly engagingly bonkers in a quest for philosophical truth on a psychedelic journey through space.

Like The Midnight Gospel Season 1, the upcoming Season 2 will deal with varied themes like , spiritualism, meditation, forgiveness, miracle, death positivity, funerary rituals, enlightenment and existentialism.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is likely to have the same cast from Season 1 – Duncan Trussell as Clancy Gilroy, Phil Hendrie as Universe Simulator, Christiana P as Bobua, Maria Bamford as Butt Demon, Steve Little as Captain Byrce, Dong Lussenhop as Daniel Hoops, Joey 'Coco' Diaz as Chuck Charles, Stephen Root as Bill Taft, and Johnny Pemberton as Cornelius.

"Obviously, there is a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar… But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever," Duncan Trussell added.

Everyone's favourite adult animated web TV series, The Midnight Gospel is likely to get a renewal for Season 2 from Netflix soon. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated web TV series.