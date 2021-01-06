Left Menu
Cobra Kai Season 3 official synopsis revealed, is Miguel in a dangerous condition?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:33 IST
The new teaser released by Netflix confirms that Cobra Kai Season 3 will arrive on January 8, 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / Cobra Kai

The martial art enthusiasts are highly excited as they are just a few hours behind the release of Cobra Kai Season 3. They have been waiting for third season's premiere for over one year. Read further to know what you can see in Cobra Kai Season 3 within a few hours.

Not only Cobra Kai Season 3 is confirmed, you will stupefied with amazement after knowing that Cobra Kai Season 4 has also been confirmed. Netflix has released a new teaser that reveals the release date of Cobra Kai and then shows 'Season 4 in training'. This clearly indicates that Cobra Kai Season 4 will also be worked upon in future.

The new teaser released by Netflix confirms that Cobra Kai Season 3 will arrive on January 8, 2021. The viewers need to wait just for three months from now. The third season is likely to get everyone reeling in the aftermath of a violent high school brawl between their dojos. The consequence shows Miguel in a dangerous condition.

The teaser for Cobra Kai Season 3 resumes from the cliffhanger where the previous season left. Johnny creates his new life by teaching a new generation of Cobra Kai students. In the previous teaser for the third season, we got a glimpse of the first footage of Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) return to Okinawa in Japan is visible. He travelled there with Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid 2. Now, upon his return, Daniel is about to learn some serious secrets about his former sensei, Gamespot noted.

The Karate Kid actor, William Zabka said ComicBook.com that the moment where Johnny throws his phone in his ocean, only to have it resurface with a friend request from old Karate Kid flame Ali (Elizabeth Shue), isn't clear cut, Games Radar noted. Zabka plays the role of Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai.

Here's the official synopsis of Cobra Kai Season 3 – "Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance."

Cobra Kai Season 3 will stream on Netflix on January 8, 2021. Fans may not need to wait longer for Season 4 as it is already 'in training'. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 2 renewal updates, more on existence of parallel universe

