Jimmy Fallon leaves USD 400 tip for Hamptons waiter
American comedian Jimmy Fallon recently tipped USD 400 at a dine-in restaurant. Page Six quoted a spy who told the outlet that they saw the late night host and his wife Nancy Juvonen having dinner at Kissaki in Water Mill this weekend - and that Fallon "left a USD 400 on his way out, to the waiter's delight."
Page Six reported that Fallon also posed behind plexiglass with his mask on for photos with fans. The 'Tonight Show' host has showed off his Sagaponack home on his show, which includes a giant children's slide inside the house. (ANI)
