Madhuri Dixit shares how she made a 'Perfect Start to 2021'

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday shared photos of her romantic date with beloved husband Sriram Nene and revealed how she gave a perfect start to 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:06 IST
Actor Madhuri Dixit with husband Dr. Sriram Nene (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday shared photos of her romantic date with beloved husband Sriram Nene and revealed how she gave a perfect start to 2021. The 'Devdas' actor took to Instagram sharing a glimpse of her New Year date with her husband Sriram Nene, shelling out major couple goals for fans. In the caption, she wrote, "Sea + Breeze + Sunset= Perfect start to #2021."

In the adorable picture of the couple, while Madhuri sported a printed white shirt, Dr Nene looked handsome in a casual red polo T-shirt. The post from the 53-year-old actor received more than two and a half lakh likes within a span of seven hours. The actor was last seen in the movie 'Kalank', in which she co-starred along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. Madhuri has not announced any new project yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

