Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harry Styles wraps his arm around Olivia Wilde as their romance blossoms

American singer-songwriter Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde had a cosy weekend before their relationship went public.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:52 IST
Harry Styles wraps his arm around Olivia Wilde as their romance blossoms
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde had a cosy weekend before their relationship went public. According to People Magazine, the 26-year-old singer was spotted putting his arms around the actor-director on Sunday (local time), a day after they attended a friend's wedding together.

Styles and Wilde were seen hanging out with a small group of friends in a parking lot and sticking close as the group said their goodbyes. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer leaned in close to Wilde several times as the group chatted. After Styles and Wilde were seen holding hands at a friend's wedding in Montecito, California, over the weekend, a source confirmed to People Magazine that "they have dated for a few weeks."

In this week's issue of People Magazine, on newsstands Friday (local time), sources said Wilde struck up a close friendship with Styles last fall as they began work on her highly-anticipated sophomore directorial project 'Don't Worry Darling', which she also stars in. As they spent time together on-and off-set, their friendship "quickly turned romantic," said an insider. "Their chemistry was very obvious," reported People Magazine.

"Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he's hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer," the source added. In September, Wilde cast Styles in the movie replacing former lead Shia LaBeouf. Despite their growing relationship, the two continue to keep things "very professional" at work.

"Olivia and Harry created this loving and warm environment," said the insider. "Everyone loved working with them. She takes her work seriously, but everyone saw it coming." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

M&M shares gain 3.5 pc as co hikes prices of personal, commercial vehicles

Shares of Mahindra Mahindra MM on Friday gained 3.5 per cent after the company announced hike in prices of its various personal and commercial vehicles.The stock closed at Rs 770.50, a gain of 3.51 per cent on BSE. During the day, it jumpe...

HC seeks BMC reply on PIL alleging rigging of tenders for medicines

The Bombay High Court on Fridaydirected the Mumbai civic body to respond to a PIL filed by aBJP MLA alleging compromise on standards in the procurement ofmedicines at hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.MLA Ashish Shelar also alleged in th...

Air 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, 'poor' in Faridabad

The average air quality plunged to very poor levels in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, poor in Noida and Faridabad while stayed moderate in Gurgaon, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Thursday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM...

India urges WTO members to find permanent solution for public stock holding for food security

India on Friday urged the members of the World Trade Organization WTO to work on finding a permanent solution to the issue of public stock holding for food security purposes.Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021