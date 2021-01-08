Kangana, sister record statements before police in sedition case

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut onFriday appeared before Bandra police here alongwith her sisterto record statements in a case of sedition and spreadingcommunal hatred, and claimed in a video earlier in the daythat she was being targeted for expressing her views.

Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category securityof CRPF personnel, and her sister Rangoli Chandel arrived atthe police station in suburban Mumbai around 1 pm with theirlawyer amid heavy media presence.

They left after nearly two hours. A senior policeofficial said they could be called again for questioning afterthe next hearing in the magistrate's court.

''As per the assurance given to the High Court, she andher sister appeared before the police and recorded theirstatements today,'' Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui told PTI.

A magistrate's court in Bandra had directed the policeto carry out an inquiry against Ranaut and Chandel following acomplaint for allegedly trying to create hatred and communaltension through their social media posts.

Casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar AliSayyad had filed the complaint referring to tweets and otherstatements from Ranaut and her sister.

The police registered an FIR in October. They werebooked under IPC sections, including 153-A (promoting enmitybetween different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A(deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A(sedition).

Ahead of her visit to the police station, Ranaut putout a video on Twitter to say she was being targeted forexpressing her opinion on issues related to the country'swelfare.

''My house was demolished illegally. When I talk aboutthe welfare of the farmers there are cases being registeredagainst me almost every day, for instance there is a caseagainst me because I laughed,'' she claimed in the 1.30 minutevideo.

The video was titled, ''Why am I being mentally,emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers fromthis nation... I stood for you it's time you stand for me''.

She said there was a case against sister Rangoli forspeaking up about the attacks on doctors during the initialdays of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

''Even my name was added in that case even though I wasnot even on Twitter at the time. Usually, this does nothappen, but it was done. And our Honourable Chief Justicerejected this saying this case does not make any sense.'' Ranaut said she did not know why she was ordered tomark her attendance at the police station.

''... and no one is telling me what kind of attendanceis this? I have also been told that I can't talk about thetorture that I am being subjected to with anyone.'' The 33-year-old actor also brought in the SupremeCourt of India in her video and ended with ''Jai Hind''.

Mumbai Police had sent notices to the sisters thrice,asking them to appear for recording their statements in thecase.

The Bombay High Court in November had granted interimprotection from arrest to Kangana and her sister, and directedthem to appear before the police on January 8.

The high court is scheduled to hear the petition, which seeks quashing of the FIR, on January 11.

