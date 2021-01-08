Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sara Ali Khan shares adorable picture with her brother

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who has a close bonding with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, shared an enduring picture with him on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:56 IST
Sara Ali Khan shares adorable picture with her brother
Actor Sara Ali Khan posing with her brother (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who has a close bonding with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, shared an enduring picture with him on Friday. The 'Kedarnath' star took her Instagram handle on Friday and shared the adorable picture with her sibling. She captioned the post as, "Orange you glad I'm your sister. Well you better be mister!!"

In the picture, Sara and Ibrahim pose adorably under an orange tree. While Sara looked beautiful in her yellow and black printed attire, Ibrahim looked dashing in his black t-shirt and jacket. The post received more than five and a half lakh likes within two hours of being posted. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in her upcoming Raj Mehta directorial romantic drama movie 'Atrangi Re' along with Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP CM expresses satisfaction that over 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests done in state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed satisfaction that over 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state. He said that testing plays an important role in breaking the chain of coronavirus infection. In view of ...

Customs records Kerala Assembly Speaker's staff statement over dollar smuggling case

Customs, probing the dollar smugglingcase, on Friday recorded the statement of Kerala AssemblySpeaker P Sreeramakrishnans assistant private secretary whoappeared at the central agency office here in response tosummons, official sources said...

NHRC flags 'shady' finding of judicial inquiry into death of undertrial prisoner in Gujarat

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has set aside the report of a judicial inquiry into the death of an undertrial prisoner at Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat in 2017, terming the conclusion as shady, officials said on Friday.An a...

FIR lodged against unidentified person for firing at house wall in Indore

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person at Indores Aerodrome police station after CCTV footage showed that a man was seen firing at the wall of a mans house in Kanyakubj Nagar, a police official said on Friday. The inciden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021