People News Roundup: Blustery longtime L.A. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dead at 93

Blustery longtime L.A. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dead at 93

Tommy Lasorda, the colorful and cantankerous longtime manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers who led the team to four National League pennants and two World Series championships in the 1970s and '80s, has died. He was 93. Lasorda, who spent more than 70 years in the Dodgers organization, suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at home Thursday night and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the team said in a statement on Friday.

