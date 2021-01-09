Ben Hardy, Dexter Fletcher join 'The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight' cast

Actor Ben Hardy is set to star opposite Haley Lu Richardson in romance drama ''The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is produced by ''To All the Boys'' shingle ACE Entertainment. The story takes place over a 24-hour period and follows Hadley (Richardson) and Oliver (Hardy), who begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York to London. ''Is it misfortune or fate that separates them when they land? The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love and London may have a way of defying the odds,'' the logline reads.

''Catastrophe'' actor Rob Delaney has come on board to play Hadley’s London-based father, while ''Bohemian Rhapsody'' director Dexter Fletcher will play Val, Oliver's eccentric Shakespeare-loving father.

The film also features actors Sally Phillips and Jameela Jamil will act as the story's narrator.

Katie Lovejoy has penned the screenplay, based on a book of the same name by author Jennifer E Smith. Vanessa Caswill is directing the movie, which is currently being shot in London.

