Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ben Hardy, Dexter Fletcher join 'The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight' cast

Actor Ben Hardy is set to star opposite Haley Lu Richardson in romance drama The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is produced by To All the Boys shingle ACE Entertainment. The story takes place over a 24-hour period and follows Hadley Richardson and Oliver Hardy, who begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York to London.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-01-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 12:47 IST
Ben Hardy, Dexter Fletcher join 'The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight' cast

Actor Ben Hardy is set to star opposite Haley Lu Richardson in romance drama ''The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is produced by ''To All the Boys'' shingle ACE Entertainment. The story takes place over a 24-hour period and follows Hadley (Richardson) and Oliver (Hardy), who begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York to London. ''Is it misfortune or fate that separates them when they land? The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love and London may have a way of defying the odds,'' the logline reads.

''Catastrophe'' actor Rob Delaney has come on board to play Hadley’s London-based father, while ''Bohemian Rhapsody'' director Dexter Fletcher will play Val, Oliver's eccentric Shakespeare-loving father.

The film also features actors Sally Phillips and Jameela Jamil will act as the story's narrator.

Katie Lovejoy has penned the screenplay, based on a book of the same name by author Jennifer E Smith. Vanessa Caswill is directing the movie, which is currently being shot in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Delhi

Eleven people were detained for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens Delhi on Saturday, police said.Police said they received information at 5.40 am that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road.Afte...

Two held for duping woman on pretext of job in Delhi

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of providing her job, police said. The accused have been identified as Parul Jawa and Naresh Kumar.The complainant Madhu Jha alleged that she visited a placement age...

Reddit Bans forum on Trump

Reddit has banned a forum dedicated to supporting and promoting Donald Trump citing repeated policy violations in recent days regarding the violence at the US Capitol. The social news and message board site banned the subreddit group rDonal...

Osaka seeks state of emergency as new Tokyo COVID-19 infections top 2,000

Osaka and its surrounding prefectures asked Japan to expand a state of emergency to the western cities in an effort to contain the latest COVID-19 outbreak, while Tokyos new daily infections keep above 2,000 cases on Saturday.Yasutoshi Nish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021