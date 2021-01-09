Media Foundation invites nominations for Chameli Devi Jain Awards

Left Menu
Journalists in the print, digital, broadcast and current affairs documentary film media are eligible for the award, including photographers, cartoonists and newspaper designers.The foundation has invited nominations by January 30 along with samples of work done during the period from January 1 to December 31, 2020 in the form of links or clippingstapesCDs.Nominations should have the nominees bio-data with complete postal address, telephone, fax numbers and email address for facility of communication.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:38 IST
The Media Foundation has invited nominations for the 2020 edition of its Chameli Devi Jain Awards.

The award is given annually to an outstanding woman mediaperson.

It was first awarded in 1982 to an outstanding woman mediaperson who had made a difference through writing with depth, dedication, courage and compassion.

Chameli Devi Jain awardees include some of the best known and respected names in Indian journalism.

''They have pioneered and popularised a new journalism in terms of themes and values such as social development, politics, equity, gender justice, health, war and conflict, and consumer values.

''The success of the annual award was largely due to the dedication and commitment of the late B G Verghese, a standard bearer of the profession, of unwavering principle and intellectual curiosity,” the foundation said.

The criteria for selection are excellence, analytical skill, social concern, insights, style, innovation, courage and compassion.

''Other things being equal, preference will be given to small town/rural, Indian language journalists and those who have not been awarded before in their careers. Entries can be sent in English, Hindi or any other Indian language. The entries will be evaluated by an independent panel of jurists whose verdict shall be final,'' it said. Journalists in the print, digital, broadcast and current affairs documentary film media are eligible for the award, including photographers, cartoonists and newspaper designers.

The foundation has invited nominations by January 30 along with samples of work done during the period from January 1 to December 31, 2020 in the form of links or clippings/tapes/CDs.

''Nominations should have the nominee's bio-data with complete postal address, telephone, fax numbers and email address for facility of communication. These should be accompanied by a brief explanation of why the candidate is especially deserving of recognition. Mediapersons sending their entries in regional languages are also requested to send a translation of their work in English,'' it said.

