'Tandav' brought out the softer side of me, says Sandhya Mridul

Sandhya Mridul, who will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video series ''Tandav'', says her character in the show gave her the opportunity to tap into an emotional and sensitive side of her personality.

Created and directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-part political drama is set in Delhi and aims to take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

The show features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

Mridul, known for movies such as ''Saathiya'', ''Page 3'' and ''Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd'' and ''Angry Indian Goddesses'', essays the role of Professor Sandhya Nigam in the show.

The actor said that she often tries to find the thread to connect with her role and in case of ''Tandav'', it was the sensitivity of Sandhya that spoke to her.

''Acting is never (about) a performance, it is about getting into a person's shoes. I don't know if I am crazy but there are so many aspects to me as a human being. I can be so many different people in my life. So invariably I find some connection with the people I play,'' Mridul told PTI in a Zoom interview.

Describing Sandhya as a self-made woman, Mridul said her character is the only person in the show who is not political but as the drama unfolds, she gets dragged into the dirty world of politics.

''I love playing parts which bring out sensitivity and femininity because as a person, people have seen me more vocal and someone who thinks aloud. This character brings out the softer side of my personality,'' she said.

''Tandav'' will hit the streaming platform on January 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)