Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines -palace

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations," the palace said in a statement. The Queen is 94 years old and Philip is 99.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:52 IST
"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations," the palace said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations," the palace said in a statement. The Queen is 94 years old and Philip is 99. A royal source said the vaccines were administered by a household doctor at the queen's Windsor Castle residence, adding that she made the news public to counter any speculation.

