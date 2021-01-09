Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines -palace
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations," the palace said in a statement. The Queen is 94 years old and Philip is 99.Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:52 IST
"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations," the palace said in a statement. The Queen is 94 years old and Philip is 99. A royal source said the vaccines were administered by a household doctor at the queen's Windsor Castle residence, adding that she made the news public to counter any speculation.
