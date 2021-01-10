Noida: Homebuyers protest outside builder's office over delay in flat delivery

Left Menu
PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-01-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 00:26 IST
Peeved over the alleged delay in delivery of their flats, scores of homebuyers, including women, held a protest outside a private builder's office here on Saturday.

The aggrieved homebuyers of Mahagun Mywoods in Noida Extension (also called Greater Noida West) gathered outside the head office of Mahagun Group in Sector 63 here, carrying placards and banners.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the developer told PTI that the group is working ''relentlessly'' to complete and deliver the project and has already told the buyers that it will apply for occupancy certificate (OC) in June 2021.

However, the protesters claimed that flats ranging from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 55 lakh in the third phase of the project were supposed to be delivered in 2018.

It seems unlikely that the work will be completed by June 2021, they said.

''The COVID-19 outbreak spread in 2020 but the builder had stopped work on the project in 2018. Now they are saying the project is delayed due to the pandemic and due to fund shortage. We have already paid them the money. I don't know how they expect us to believe them,'' said Rajeev Ranjan, a protester.

He said approximately 250 homebuyers have come together to form an association, ''Mahagun Mywoods Phase 3 Genuine and Active Buyers'', to collectively pursue the cause.

''But it has only been multiple rounds of talks with the builders. Many of us have been paying monthly rent for where we are staying as well as pre-EMIs (interest in subvention schemes for home loans),'' said Ranjan, 36, adding that his flat was supposed to be delivered in 2018.

Dhananjay Jaiswal, 40, said he had booked a flat in the project in 2013 and was assured possession in 2017 but it does not look like he would get it even in 2021.

''I had moved from Delhi to Noida one year prior to the scheduled delivery of my flat. I am still staying on rent. Every month we buyers meet and hope for a positive outcome but the delay is unending,'' said Jaiswal, who works in the IT sector.

''Going by the pace of construction, it does not look like I will get possession of my flat even in 2021,'' he said.

Abhimanyu Tripathi, media in-charge for Mahagun Group, said, ''We have always stood by our buyers, and are working relentlessly day in and day out to complete and deliver the project.'' ''Our buyers were previously also made aware about the OC (occupancy certificate) timeline being June 2021 for this particular project, and we stand firm on our commitment. Soon our buyers will be able to shift to their homes after we receive OC from the authorities,'' he said in a statement.

