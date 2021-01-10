Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quit social media for good: Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "no plans" to return to social media almost a year after Megxit, Page Six has reported.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 13:14 IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "no plans" to return to social media almost a year after Megxit, Page Six has reported. A source close to the ex-royals told The Times of London that they're "very unlikely" to have an online presence, mostly due to the "hate" they've received.
As per Page Six, before the couple broke off from the royal family, social media was a large part of their lives. The couple announced their Megxit plan to the world through an Instagram post on their 'Sussex Royal' profile. Though the profile is still up, it is not active. They last posted a goodbye message in March 2020, saying "while you may not see us here, the work continues."
They also revealed the birth and name of their child Archie through the platform. Page Six reported that before her engagement to Harry, Meghan ran an online blog called 'The Tig,' which she shuttered after her engagement to Harry. She also had a personal Instagram profile.
Harry reportedly used a secret anonymous Instagram account when he and Meghan first started dating. Though they have a podcast on Spotify, their Archewell Charity will not have its own social media accounts.
The pair released their Christmas card through Mayhew, an animal organization Meghan has been involved with in the past. (ANI)
