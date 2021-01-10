People News Roundup: 'Up' documentary maker Micheal Apted dies and Blustery longtime LA Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dead

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Up' documentary maker Michael Apted dies at 79

British filmmaker Michael Apted, the man behind the "Up" documentaries that chronicled the lives of a group of British children for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 79, his U.S. agent said on Friday. Apted also directed Hollywood movies ranging from the 1999 James Bond blockbuster "The World is Not Enough" to the Loretta Lynn country singer biography "Coal Miner's Daughter" and dozens of TV shows, including episodes of British soap "Coronation Street" in the 1967.

Blustery longtime L.A. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dead at 93

Tommy Lasorda, the colorful and cantankerous longtime manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers who led the team to four National League pennants and two World Series championships in the 1970s and '80s, has died. He was 93. Lasorda, who spent more than 70 years in the Dodgers organization, suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at home Thursday night and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the team said in a statement on Friday.

