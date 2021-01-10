Left Menu
Development News Edition

Esha Deol's Instagram account restored hours after getting hacked

I take this opportunity to thank the support team at Instagram, especially Sudhanshu, who was extremely prompt and quick to take necessary actions, Deol said.She also urged her followers to be vigilant on social media and asked them to not click on any unverified links.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:08 IST
Esha Deol's Instagram account restored hours after getting hacked

Actor Esha Deol on Sunday said her Instagram account has been restored, hours after its security was compromised.

The 39-year-old actor-author took to Twitter and shared a note thanking the support staff of Instagram for their promptness in resolving the issue.

''Just wanted to update you all that my Instagram account has been restored. I take this opportunity to thank the support team at Instagram, especially Sudhanshu, who was extremely prompt and quick to take necessary actions,'' Deol said.

She also urged her followers to be ''vigilant'' on social media and asked them to not click on any unverified links. ''Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Thank you to my followers for standing by me,'' she added.

Earlier in the day, Deol had shared a screenshot where she received a ''copyright violation'' message, after which her Instagram profile was hacked and her display name was changed to ''Instagram Support''.

Recently, legendary singer Asha Bhosle, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, actor Vikrant Massey and choreographer-director Farah Khan's social media accounts were also hacked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indigenously developed landing gear systems for UAVs handed over to Navy by CVRDE

Retractable landing gear systemsfor unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenously built by the CombatVehicles Research and Development Establishment here, a unitof the DRDO, were handed over to the Navy on Sunday.The CVRDE, engaged in design and d...

EXPLAINER: Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

Saturdays plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again cast the limelight on the safety of the countrys aviation industry. Indonesias av...

SC judgement on pleas seeking review of verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar scheme on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centres flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking w...

Rajasthan Congress executive told to submit names for district chiefs

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara on Sunday held the first meeting of newly appointed state executive of the party and asked office-bearers to submit a panel of names for district president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021