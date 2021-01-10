Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hrithik Roshan announces first film 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone

Putting all the rumours to rest, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and director Siddharth Anand announced their much-anticipated collaboration flick 'Fighter'on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:34 IST
Hrithik Roshan announces first film 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone announce action flick 'Fighter'. Image Credit: ANI

Putting all the rumours to rest, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and director Siddharth Anand announced their much-anticipated collaboration flick 'Fighter'on Sunday. While fans were gushing over Roshan on the occasion of his birthday, makers of 'Fighter' treated them with the announcement of the much-awaited news on social media.

The 'Kaabil' star took to his social media and introduced 'Fighter' with a motion poster and a sweet note introducing Siddharth Anand's production house 'MARFLIX' and Deepika Padukone. His caption read, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride."

Roshan also penned an emotional note for director Siddharth which reads, "It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce & be a part of Mamta & Sid Anand's FIRST PRODUCTION #Fighter for MARFLIX! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang & War." "And now as he turns producer for FIGHTER, I can't seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! BOOM. Thank you, Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here's to your journey towards the sky," he further added.

It's a casting coup that Siddharth Anand has pulled off by getting two of the most talented and good looking actors together for the very first time, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for this action flick. Padukone also took to her social media sharing the news and her caption read, "Dreams really do come true...#Fighter #SiddharthAnand @HrithikRoshan #Marflix"

Siddharth Anand shares, "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him." The action flick is set to be released on September 30, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indigenously developed landing gear systems for UAVs handed over to Navy by CVRDE

Retractable landing gear systemsfor unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenously built by the CombatVehicles Research and Development Establishment here, a unitof the DRDO, were handed over to the Navy on Sunday.The CVRDE, engaged in design and d...

EXPLAINER: Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

Saturdays plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again cast the limelight on the safety of the countrys aviation industry. Indonesias av...

SC judgement on pleas seeking review of verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar scheme on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centres flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking w...

Rajasthan Congress executive told to submit names for district chiefs

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara on Sunday held the first meeting of newly appointed state executive of the party and asked office-bearers to submit a panel of names for district president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021