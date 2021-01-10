Probe by IG ordered into 'sexual abuse' of minor boy by mother in Kerala

An IG-level probe wasordered on Sunday into a POCSO case booked against a woman inKerala for alleged sexual abuse of her teenaged son, after hissibling claimed that their father forced his brother to makethe charge.

The 37-year-old woman of four children was recentlyarrested on the charge of 'sexually abusing' her 14-year-oldson, following a report by the District Child WelfareCommittee based on a complaint by her estranged husband.

''We received a complaint from the father of the child andforwarded it to the Child Protection Committee. An FIR wasregistered against the mother after getting the report fromthe committee... We have recorded the statement of the childas well,'' police told PTI.

The woman has been remanded to judicial custody by acourt.

However, the case took a new turn after the youngersibling of the boy told the media on Saturday that theirfather had forced the children to give a statement againsttheir mother.

According to reports, the father took the three sons aged17, 14 and 9 to stay with him in the Gulf after he separatedfrom their mother over domestic issues.

The couple also has a six-year-old daughter, who isstaying with the maternal grandparents.

The man recently lodged a police complaint alleging thatsome behavioural changes were noticed in his second son afterthe latter came to live with him and when enquired he narratedabout the ''sexual abuse''.

Amid the conflicting statements, state police chiefLoknath Behera ordered a probe by Inspector General of PoliceHarshitha Attaloori into the matter.

