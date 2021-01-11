Exhibition on Soumitra Chatterjee's works at Kolkata film fest

An exhibition on the life andworks of actor Soumitra Chatterjee has started at the KolkataInternational Film Festival.

The exhibition, which opened for the public on thethird day of the film festival and will continue till January15, features several shooting stills, capturing moments ofChatterjee's six-decade-long acting career and a video ofcollages of his films and stage performances.

The actor's daughter Poulomi Basu said, ''Theorganisers have arranged the exhibition taking care of theminutest details. I had provided them the costumes used byBaba on stage. I had also handed them some stills I had ofhim.'' ''The organisers also had lots of materials in theircollection. I am happy the way they have arranged everything,''she said.

Filmmaker Goutam Ghosh said, ''Bengalis are yet toreconcile with the death of Soumitra Chatterjee, one of thebiggest sorrows amid the pandemic. Let us take this exhibitionas a celebration of Soumitra-da's life.'' ''All of us have memories of Soumitra-da. He was withus till very recently,'' said Ghosh, who directed the DadaSaheb Phalke awardee in two films.

The exhibition on Chatterjee's film career has beendivided into two segments -- one about his works with SatyajitRay and another about his films with other prominentdirectors.

A wall has also been set up, depicting his filmsranging from the cult 'Apur Sansar' to recent 'Mayurakshi'.

PTI SUSSOM SOM

